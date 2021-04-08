EBR: Operation Clean Up happening this weekend

By Cali Hubbard | April 8, 2021 at 3:51 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 11:37 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Major clean-up efforts are coming to East Baton Rouge this weekend. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said it’s called Operation Clean Up.

It’s a volunteer-based clean-up event that will be hosted in partnership with each of the twelve metro council districts Saturday, April 10 and Saturday, April 24.

“We can indeed have a cleaner community, and I think it’s very important that we hold folks accountable when they contribute to the litter in our community,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Residents can find more information and register for an event in their district here.

If you aren’t able to participate in the designated clean-up events, you are still encouraged to collect litter in your own neighborhood.

