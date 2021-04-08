COVID-19 vaccine hotline is now available for La. residents

Call 1-855-453-0774

Vaccine Image / Generic (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By WAFB Staff | April 8, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 2:58 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A telephone hotline is now available to Louisiana residents in which they can call to schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area, and connect people with medical professionals about vaccine-related questions, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday, April 8.

Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline (Source: Louisiana Department of Health)

Residents can call 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The COVID-19 vaccine hotline is part of the Bring Back Louisiana campaign.

