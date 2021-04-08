Better Business Bureau’s annual Shred Fest happening April 17

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana will be hosting our 14th Annual Free Community Shred Fest on Saturday, April 17!
The event will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Baton Rouge Police Department, located at 9000 Airline Hwy in Baton Rouge.
The Better Business Bureau’s goal of the event is to protect consumers from identity theft.
It’s simple, safe and secure – document destruction specialists do all the work, saving you time and money and ensuring that all of your confidential information is securely destroyed.
Consumers can bring up to three boxes or bags of documents that will be shredded on site. Staples do not need to be removed, but documents should be taken out of binders. Shredding will be completed by secured document shredding companies.
The event underwriters are Citizens Bank & Trust and AARP Louisiana.
And the event partners are Secure Shredding & Recycling, The Advocate, Baton Rouge Police Department, and the Louisiana Department of Justice.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will also be at the event, for people to donate any nonperishable food items.
For more information, contact Carmen Million at (225) 346-5222 or cmillion@batonrouge.bbb.org.
