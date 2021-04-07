YOUR MONEY: Think about retirement savings

“What we know is that when people put money into their retirement we want that tax benefit to accrue to them. If you have to go into that account because there’s an emergency and pull the money out before you’re age 59 1/2 you could be subject to a penalty and you have to pay taxes,” she explained. “Now in terms of how much, here’s the really good news of the pandemic - the savings rate has gone sky high. It’s amazing to see and what we are hoping for is people use the experience of having a little extra money, maybe it’s a tax refund, maybe it’s a stimulus check, you’re trying to get six to 12 months of your living expenses in an account that is accessible to you. I know that’s hard to do but I really think it’s important. We really learned that lesson last year.”