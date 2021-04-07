Toddler fatally shot in Baker, police say

Toddler fatally shot in Baker, police say
By WAFB Staff | April 7, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 6:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler was fatally shot in Baker Wednesday, April 7, according to Baker Police.

Baker Police are investigating the shooting in the 4400 block of Breckenridge Drive.

Police in Baker say they are investigating a report of a child being shot on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Police in Baker say they are investigating a report of a child being shot on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Source: WAFB)

The 3 year old is dead after the children in the house were playing with a gun. The gun was a semi-automatic pistol, police say.

There were four children in the house at the time and the father who was cooking. The mother was running errands.

Click here to report a typo

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.