Toddler fatally shot in Baker, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler was fatally shot in Baker Wednesday, April 7, according to Baker Police.
Baker Police are investigating the shooting in the 4400 block of Breckenridge Drive.
The 3 year old is dead after the children in the house were playing with a gun. The gun was a semi-automatic pistol, police say.
There were four children in the house at the time and the father who was cooking. The mother was running errands.
