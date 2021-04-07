Red Beans, Sausage and Mixed Vegetable Jambalaya

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This is a great version of jambalaya using red beans, sausage and mixed veggies. The nice thing about this dish is that any substitutions are acceptable. Should you wish to add chicken, shrimp, or other vegetables, it still works great!
Prep Time: 2 Hours
Yields: 8 Servings
Ingredients:
½ cup whole Camellia® red kidney beans, cooked
1 cup sliced Savoie’s® sausage
2 cups Cajun Country® long-grain rice, uncooked
2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup diced onions
¼ cup diced celery
½ cup diced red bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
½ cup sliced mushrooms
¼ cup diced yellow squash
¼ cup diced zucchini
¼ cup black-eyed peas
¼ cup whole kernel corn
¼ cup lima beans
4 cups chicken stock
½ cup tomato sauce
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, cooked red kidney beans and sausage then sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add all other vegetables and continue to cook 5 minutes. Pour in stock and tomato sauce, mixing well. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer, cover with a tight lid and cook 20 minutes. Remove cover, stir in rice then season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Re-cover and cook 30–45 minutes or until rice is fluffy and dry. Do not stir during the cooking process. Remove from heat and allow to rest, covered, 15–20 minutes prior to serving.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.