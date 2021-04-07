Red Beans, Sausage and Mixed Vegetable Jambalaya

In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, cooked red kidney beans and sausage then sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add all other vegetables and continue to cook 5 minutes. Pour in stock and tomato sauce, mixing well. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer, cover with a tight lid and cook 20 minutes. Remove cover, stir in rice then season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Re-cover and cook 30–45 minutes or until rice is fluffy and dry. Do not stir during the cooking process. Remove from heat and allow to rest, covered, 15–20 minutes prior to serving.