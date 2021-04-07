QB Eli Holstein pulls in LSU offer before ever taking a varsity snap

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eli Holstein entered his sophomore season without a varsity start at quarterback, but that didn’t matter to LSU. The Tigers offered the 6′4″ QB before he ever suited up for Zachary High.
“I was born and raised really in Louisiana. Always went to LSU games. It was a little unexpected, but a good surprise for me,” said Eli Holstein.
Holstein led the Broncos to a state quarterfinal berth, and in the process fulfilled one football career goal.
“It was actually pretty easy with the coaching staff we have at Zachary. Coach Brew(erton), Coach Langlois helped me out with that. Kind of calmed everything down. Bunch of great seniors around me, Chris Hilton, Kenson Tate, the whole offensive line. They helped me out a little bit. Being a high school quarterback has always been a dream of mine. Got to fulfill that dream this year, that was a big thing for me,” said Holstein.
Rivals recruiting service ranks Holstein the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2023 class. He’s only started for one season, but there’s a lot to like on his tape.
“First of all, you have to look at the pedigree he comes from. Obviosly his brother is at Louisiana Tech, his dad played at LSU. Eli might be the most talented of the whole family. So bragging rights for the youngest. Eli has a fantastic arm. He has so much arm talent and arm strength. He can place it anywhere on the field. Finally his first year starting at Zachary. I think he impressed. Even though numbers aren’t exactly there. He showed a lot with injuries, COVID, different circumstances. He’s a true dual-threat. He can sling it downfield. He’s got a gunslinger mentality. But he also has a ton of poise, patient with his throws. Where his arm strength really shows, his ability to make those difficult throws. Pro-style throws, outside the numbers,” said Rivals recruiting writer Sam Spiegelman.
Both of Holstein’s parents attended LSU. Eli’s dad play for the Tigers in the early 90′s.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.