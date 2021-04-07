More changes in Catholic High athletics program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High School in Baton Rouge will soon have a new Athletic Director.
Current Assistant Athletic Director Coach Ben DiPalma will move into the role on July 1.
The school’s current Athletic Director, J.P. Kelly, is being promoted to the position of Advancement Director for the school.
In Kelly’s new position, he will be in charge of developing future prospects and fundraising efforts for the school.
Catholic High hired a new football coach last month.
David Simoneaux, of Catholic High Pointe Coupee, took over as head coach when Gabe Fertitta left for an assistant coaching position at the University of Louisville.
Fertitta was named as head football coach at Catholic in 2017. During that time, he led the team to two state championships and two state-runners up titles.
