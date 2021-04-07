Man held up at gunpoint at BR McDonald’s drive thru

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 47-year-old man says he was greeted by a gun in his face as he put down his window at a McDonald’s drive thru near downtown Baton Rouge.
The incident happened in “broad daylight” around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the McDonald’s on Government Street next to WAFB-TV, he said.
The victim, Brien Buxton, said he was still shaking as he recalled the situation Wednesday afternoon, nearly 24 hours later.
“He said give me your watch, your wallet and your keys,” Buxton said. “I rolled up my window and took out part of their landscaping as I sped out of there,” he told WAFB-TV.
He did not give any of his belongings to the gunman. He said the man, who was wearing shorts and a t-shirt, had a black bandana covering his mouth and nose.
“I’m still in shock over the whole thing,” Buxton said in a post on Facebook. “I’m THAT guy that gives food and water to homeless at least once a week. I realize I love downtown. But, it may be time to rethink my future. We need real leadership in downtown. I shouldn’t have to live in fear as I did last nite and today,” his post said.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.