LSU students react to video of incident involving Koy Moore, 3 BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The community is reacting to videos released by the Baton Rouge Police Department that details an incident involving LSU wide receiver Koy Moore and three officers in November 2020.
Moore tweeted about the encounter he had with the officers and said he felt violated. Chief Murphy Paul stated the incident happened at the Ion Apartments around 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2020. He added the encounter lasted less than three minutes.
Students at LSU weighed in after seeing the videos.
“I remember seeing his posts after it happened and I didn’t get the full understanding of how it took place,” said Jordan Brown. “So, actually seeing the video, it actually hit home that it was a possibility he could’ve lost his life.”
Brown said he actually went to the party BRPD was responding to at the parking garage on West Chimes Street that night. He said he’s not sure how he would’ve reacted if that would’ve been him instead of Moore in those videos.
“It’s not something you expect to happen. I’m not sure how I would react. All I know is maybe in the moment, I may have asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ You know, trying to have a meaningful conversation, speaking to a human being. Just the thought of having a gun at my face and with no way to protect myself, I don’t know,” Brown added.
Another student we spoke with shared a more personal reaction.
“My initial reaction was a little bit of concern because I know him personally, I know what type of guy he is, and I know being in that type of situation for anybody is hard,” said Mignon Nelson.
Nelson said while the situation is tough, she actually echoed the police chief’s words to the community. She said she doesn’t believe anybody was at fault for what happened but maybe this case could serve as a chance to start some hard conversations.
“I wouldn’t say anybody was in the wrong. I would just say be more cautious of what you’re doing because at the end of the day, that’s somebody’s life at the other end of that gun. It’s not just an inanimate object. It’s a life, it’s a human, it’s a success that you’re sitting there pointing a gun at,” Nelson added.
Attorneys for Moore and his family called it a positive outcome and applauded Chief Paul for his professionalism.
