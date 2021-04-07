FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm start to the day with thunderstorms approaching

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather starts out quiet today, but showers and thunderstorms will begin to approach from the northwest by late tonight and a few could be strong.
The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for much of the WAFB viewing area, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk posted near and north of the state line.
Before the rains arrive, we’re in for another warm day as highs climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. And most of us should make it through the mid to late afternoon hours without much in the way of rainfall.
Showers and thunderstorms will approach as we near the midnight hour and will be widespread into the early morning hours of Thursday. The good news is that while rains may be heavy at times, the band of showers and thunderstorms should be fairly quick-moving, helping to keep rain totals under an inch for most.
The daylight hours on Thursday will then trend drier, with highs returning the low 80s. But good rain chances make a quick return from late Friday into Saturday in association with another upper-air disturbance.
Rain could be heavy at times and a strong storm or two could once again be in the mix. Sunday looks much better, with only minimal rain chances in the forecast and highs in the low 80s.
