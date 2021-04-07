Expecting mothers or breastfeeding moms, who received COVID-19 vaccine, can pass antibodies to babies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reports are now showing expecting mothers or mothers who are breastfeeding, who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, can pass along those antibodies to their child.
Joey Yearous just welcomed her new baby girl, Sloane. It was Joey’s second pregnancy but during the pandemic, she wanted to take extra precautions. That’s why she choose to get the vaccine while she was pregnant.
“With my first and second pregnancy, they tell you to get the flu shot, you get the Tdap vaccine, that’s like for the whooping cough, so you get all of these other vaccines because it transfers to the baby,” said Yearous. “So, it just kind of makes sense to look into getting this vaccine.”
The CDC says expecting mothers can get the COVID-19 vaccine anytime during their pregnancy. Doctors say the vaccine adds an extra layer of protection for not only the mom but the baby as well. The antibodies can even be passed along while mothers are breastfeeding.
“We encourage the COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women if they are eligible for it,” said Dr. Pamela Simmons, a maternal fetal medicine physician for Woman’s Hospital. “In reality, the only contra-indications to get the vaccine would be if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in the vaccine and then, we also do recommend delaying the vaccine if you just recently had a different vaccination at least 14 days.”
Dr. Simmons also explained that typically, the antibodies can last up to six months for the babies.
Dr. Simmons, also an expecting mother who got the COVID-19 vaccine, said so far, her pregnancy is going smoothly. She added the best option for mothers debating whether or not to get the vaccine is to talk with their doctors, which is what Yearous did.
“To me, the best advice is to talk to the people that you trust are in the medical community and you know their advice,” Yearous noted.
She said she never had any major side effects after the shot and added her new baby girl is as healthy as she can be.
Yearous is continuing to reach out to mothers about her experience through New Orleans Moms Community Organization and she is currently participating in studies with Washington University.
