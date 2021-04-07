Action Jackson: Homeowner whose home flooded in 2016, claims restore cut him off before he finished repairs

“WAFB reporter Action Jackson talked with a restore Louisiana spokesperson who claims they did reach out to Innerarity via, email, letters and phone calls. After no response, the agency closed his file. The spokesperson further stated their policy for claimants who choose to do their own repairs are generally required to have all work completed within 400-days. However, there are exceptions when that time frame is extended, which the agency rep says they did for Mr. Innerarity.