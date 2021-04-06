Pan-Sautéed Fillet of Trout with Brown Butter Sauce

Preheat oven to 250°F. In a large oven-proof sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season flour to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Season fish lightly using salt and pepper. When oil is hot, coat fish in seasoned flour, shaking off all excess. Place in sauté pan and cook until golden brown on both sides. Place in oven and keep warm. In a 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic, swirling pan constantly to infuse flavor and lightly brown edges of garlic. Do not overcook. Increase heat slightly and cook until butter turns to a rich, nutty brown color around edges. Remove from heat and set aside. To serve, place each fillet at center of a 10-inch plate and top with an equal amount of brown butter sauce. Garnish with 2 long chive pieces arranged crisscross across the center of each fish and sprinkle with a pinch of paprika.