No appointment needed at Port Allen drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Parish is providing an easy way for people to receive the coronavirus vaccine with a drive-thru event.
WBR Parish has partnered with Arbor Health Clinic and the Louisiana Department of Health to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The drive-thru event will start at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6 at 210 Turner Dr., Port Allen, La. 70767, also known as the West Baton Rouge Parish Multipurpose Riding Arena.
There is no end time for this event, as long as supplies and demand is there.
The single-shot vaccines are free to the public, and a face covering will be required for drive-thru vaccinations.
You don’t need an appointment, and all registration and questionnaires will be done on-site. Officials said IDs are required to get your vaccines, and they’re only accepting patients 18-years or older.
You will also need to bring medical insurance cards, but medical insurance is not required to receive the vaccine. Patients also should not have received another vaccine within the past 14 days.
