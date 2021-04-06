Greensburg woman killed in crash on LA 10

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA 10 at the intersection of Wicker Lane in St. Helena Parish shortly after 2:00 P.M Monday.
The crash has claimed the life of 53-year-old Levette Richelle Thomas of Greensburg.
According to LSP officials, for reasons still under investigation, Thomas entered LA 10 directly into the path of a 2002 Mack Truck and Trailer, which had been traveling eastbound on LA 10. The Mack Truck crashed into the driver’s side of Thomas’ vehicle.
LSP officials say Thomas and the front seat passenger, both sustained critical injuries in the crash. Thomas was transported to a local hospital, where she died shortly after.
The passenger was transported from the scene by Acadian AirMed and remains in critical condition.
Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, standard toxicology tests are pending.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.