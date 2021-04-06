Former Riverside Rebel Jared Butler named Final Four MOP

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former Riverside Academy Rebel Jared Butler was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player on Monday, April 5 after the Baylor Bears dominated Gonzaga 86-70 in the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championship Game in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Butler scored 22 points and was red hot from behind the arc going 4-for-9 and added 7 assist. In the Bears first Final Four game against the Houston Cougars Butler scored 17 points in the first 16 minutes of action going 4-for-5 from deep. In the two games Butler shot .57% from behind the arc.
He also became the first player with 20 or more points and 7 or more assists in a Men’s National Title Game since Carmelo Anthony did it in 2003 with Syracuse.
Butler was also named to the 2021 All-Tournament Team joining teammate Davion Mitchell, UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme.
The former four-star prospect out of Reserve, La. was the No. 2 overall player according to 247Sports for the class of 2018, he was ranked behind LSU’s Javonte Smart.
