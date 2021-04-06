Former Riverside Rebel Jared Butler named Final Four MOP

Baylor guard Jared Butler celebrates as he walks off the court after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Source: Darron Cummings)
By Spencer Chrisman | April 6, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 8:40 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former Riverside Academy Rebel Jared Butler was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player on Monday, April 5 after the Baylor Bears dominated Gonzaga 86-70 in the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championship Game in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Butler scored 22 points and was red hot from behind the arc going 4-for-9 and added 7 assist. In the Bears first Final Four game against the Houston Cougars Butler scored 17 points in the first 16 minutes of action going 4-for-5 from deep. In the two games Butler shot .57% from behind the arc.

He also became the first player with 20 or more points and 7 or more assists in a Men’s National Title Game since Carmelo Anthony did it in 2003 with Syracuse.

Butler was also named to the 2021 All-Tournament Team joining teammate Davion Mitchell, UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme.

The former four-star prospect out of Reserve, La. was the No. 2 overall player according to 247Sports for the class of 2018, he was ranked behind LSU’s Javonte Smart.

