FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to the day with increased rain chances returning to the forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances return to the forecast today and a somewhat unsettled weather pattern will likely continue for the foreseeable future.
We should get through the morning hours today mainly dry, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible by this afternoon, with highs topping out near 80 degrees.
Mild weather continues into Wednesday, with a morning start in the low 60s giving way to afternoon highs in the low 80s under a sun/cloud mix. Little to no rainfall is expected into at least early afternoon Wednesday, with best rain chances holding off until Wednesday night as a cold front moves in from the west.
Showers and thunderstorms become likely Wednesday night into Thursday in association with the front. The Storm Prediction Center also has the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather.
A bit of a lull in the rains is expected during the second half of the day on Thursday, but scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will return late Friday into Saturday compliments of another upper-air disturbance and an associated cold front.
Uncertainty becomes higher in the extended portion of the forecast, but it look as though at least small rain chances will continue into next week, with temperatures running a bit above normal.
