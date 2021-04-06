Carolina Panthers acquire quarterback, former No. 3 pick Sam Darnold from New York Jets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A year after signing a former first-round draft pick to play quarterback, the Carolina Panthers did it again.
The Panthers confirmed they traded for former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold from the New York Jets for three draft picks.
Carolina gave away a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick for Darnold, who will be just 24 years old when the season starts.
Darnold was selected third overall by the New York Jets in 2018. He threw for 8,097 yards with 45 touchdowns to 39 interceptions.
The former Southern California quarterback will join a Panthers quarterback room with Bridgewater, who signed a three-year, $63 million contract last offseason.
The Panthers had hoped that Bridgewater would have filled in the gaps for Cam Newton who was released by the team in March, 2020.
Bridgewater, in his first season in Charlotte, passed for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Darnold will be reunited with his former receiver Robby Anderson in Carolina.
The Panthers still have seven picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, (eighth overall, along with 39, 73, 113, 151, 193, and 222.
