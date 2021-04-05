19-year-old killed in shooting on Columbus Dunn Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.
According to detectives, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, in the 1300 block of Columbus Dunn Drive near Near 46th Street.
Anta Johnson, 19, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Johnson later died at the scene from his injuries.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
