Tiger Tales: LSU great Lionel “Tiger” Thomas, how life changed when the Death Valley cheers stopped

“That was real tough. I think that’s what started the major depression. I had one goal and I didn’t make it and I shut it down, said Thomas. “You think the world has left you, you think, you know, there’s no one to turn to. I can see why many athletes that don’t have a backup plan fall off the face of the Earth because it’s tough when you’re on TV every Saturday, when you’re walking through neighborhoods and you’re patted on the back, it becomes something that you’re used too and you want it all the time.”