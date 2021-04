TEXT MESSAGES: $100K hush money demand made by man claiming to represent Guice accuser

CLEAVON WILLIAMS: HELLO; AS PER MR. VERGE REQUEST; I HAVE CONTACTED MS. GLORIA AND REQUESTED HER $ AMOUNT. SHE ASKED ME TO SPEAK WITH HER GRANDSON (MR. WENDELL JOHNSON)I FINALLY MET WITH THE GRANDSON ON LAST NIGHT. I REQUESTED A $ AMOUNT. THE GRANDSON STATED THAT DUE TO: PUBLIC EMBARRASSMENT & SEXUAL HARASSMENT THE FAMILY IS REQUESTING $100K COMPENSATION FOR THEIR GRANDMOTHER. HE STATED THAT MS. GLORIA IS EMOTIONALLY DISTRAUGHT, CRIES UPON BED TIME AND HAS MENTAL ANGUISH. HE ALSO REQUESTED THAT I FORWARD A COPY OF THE SUPERDOME REPORT TO YOU GUYS. PLEASE LET ME KNOW WHAT DIRECTION YOU GUYS WOULD LIKE ME TO INFORM