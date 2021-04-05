Southern RB Devon Benn, DE Jordan Lewis earn SWAC honors

Southern Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | April 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 9:23 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Southern running back Devon Benn and defensive end Jordan Lewis were named SWAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week after their performances against Jackson State on Saturday, April 3.

Southern running back Devon Benn (2) (Source: WAFB)

Benn, a native of New Orleans, rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 18 total carries. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry in the win.

Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis (32) (Source: WAFB)

Lewis, a native of Ocala, Fla. had four tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss. The Jaguar defense held the Tiger offense to just 66 yards rushing.

