Pecue Lane overpass closed starting April 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pecue Lane between Perkins Road and Airline Hwy will be closed beginning Monday, April 5.
The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering Division said that it will go into effect at midnight and Pecue Lane will be closed on the overpass portion until Friday, May 14.
You will be able to access businesses and residences, but the road will be blocked off at the overpass.
The closure will include a new bridge tie-in for the Pecue Lane interchange.
Officials advise traffic to use Highland Rd (LA 42) and Siegen Lane (LA 3246) as north and southbound detours to cross I-10 while the Pecue Overpass is closed.
