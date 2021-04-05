NBA YoungBoy to remain in jail until trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Baton Rouge-based rapper NBA YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, has been ordered to remain in custody until his trial date, according to court documents.
Gaulden was arrested in Los Angeles and taken into FBI custody in March after he ran from police following a traffic stop. Gaulden was wanted on an outstanding warrant stemming from the arrest of 16 people on drug and firearms charges in Baton Rouge.
He was given a $540,000 bond in the Central District of California. A California magistrate judge granted Gauldren pre-trial release contingent on Louisiana’s approval.
On April 1, a Louisiana judge decided to revoke his bond, citing a history of probation violations and his “characteristics and history, which reflect a pattern of violent behavior stretching back several years.”
A Louisiana State Attorney also noted Gaulden’s wealth as a major factor in the decision, saying his assets make it possible to post bond and be released “despite the recommendation of the United States Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department that the defendant presents a risk of danger.”
“The circumstances of his arrest indicate he is inclined toward reckless, illegal, dangerous behavior. His purported possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest indicates a continued disregard for the law and evidences a certain nonchalance to his violation of it,” the documents read.
Gaulden is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm not registered to him.
“Gaulden has continued to show a penchant for allegedly possessing firearms he knows he cannot possess. While felon in possession is a “status” crime, Gaulden’s criminal history and demonstrated reckless behavior indicate that his possessing a firearm poses a dangerous risk to the community. Based on the record before it, the Court concludes that there are no conditions or combination of conditions that could be imposed that would dissuade Mr. Gaulden from illegally possessing firearms, which would cause a serious risk to public safety. Gaulden has demonstrated a pattern of violence that indicates he is a danger to the community, and the United States has carried its burden of demonstrating by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” the document concludes.
A trial date has not been set.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.