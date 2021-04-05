Gloria Scott case follow up possible if additional evidence brought forward, New Orleans officers say

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - In a statement released to WAFB Monday, April 5, a spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department says detectives could follow up on harassment allegations against former LSU Tiger football star Derrius Guice dating back to 2017.
Gloria Scott, 74, claims when she encountered Guice at the Louisiana Superdome in 2017, he made crude sexual comments to her and grabbed his private parts.
Scott told WAFB reporters she filed a complaint with the New Orleans Police Department after the incident, but was not pleased with the follow up she received.
When questioned about that follow up, an NOPD spokesperson said, “the Special Victims Unit again made contact with the victim to learn if there was additional information that could change the current disposition of this case. While the behavior alleged would be considered rude and obnoxious, the conduct currently alleged does not constitute a sex crime.”
The spokesperson said should additional evidence be brought forward investigators will follow up on the case again.
The statement comes at the same time as Scott’s case sees renewed interest.
