FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful start to the week, before increasing rain chances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one more nice day before the weather begins some noticeable changes. Enjoy outdoor activities today as temperatures remain comfortable and skies remain mainly clear.
Southerly winds will continue to cause a steady warming trend and increase in moisture in the days to come. Moisture levels appear to get high enough Tuesday afternoon to trigger a scattering of showers and maybe a storm or two.
Temperatures will be above normal Tuesday by five degrees. Watch for some fog each morning to the end of the work week, a few spots could be dense. Rain chances will be highest Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.
Medium and long range weather model guidance suggests this front will stall leaving unsettled weather to close out the week.
Rainfall amounts over the next 7 days have been nudged up with 0.75-1.50″ on average. These totals should be manageable limiting any flood threat.
The front will finally push through late Saturday, but may return north as a warm front during the first part of next week. This will keep temperatures above normal and a few showers in the extended portion of our 10 day forecast.
