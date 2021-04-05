FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful start to the week, before increasing rain chances

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 5 - 6 a.m.
By Jeff Morrow | April 5, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 6:32 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one more nice day before the weather begins some noticeable changes. Enjoy outdoor activities today as temperatures remain comfortable and skies remain mainly clear.

Southerly winds will continue to cause a steady warming trend and increase in moisture in the days to come. Moisture levels appear to get high enough Tuesday afternoon to trigger a scattering of showers and maybe a storm or two.

Temperatures will be above normal Tuesday by five degrees. Watch for some fog each morning to the end of the work week, a few spots could be dense. Rain chances will be highest Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.

10 day forecast as of Monday, April 5. (Source: WAFB)

Medium and long range weather model guidance suggests this front will stall leaving unsettled weather to close out the week.

Rainfall amounts over the next 7 days have been nudged up with 0.75-1.50″ on average. These totals should be manageable limiting any flood threat.

Upcoming rain chances for the week of April 5 through April 11. (Source: WAFB)

The front will finally push through late Saturday, but may return north as a warm front during the first part of next week. This will keep temperatures above normal and a few showers in the extended portion of our 10 day forecast.

