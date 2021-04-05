St. Vincent de Paul gives hot meals and baskets for Easter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The pandemic, brought unexpected misfortunes to families across Louisiana. And with some families not having the money to host Easter celebrations, St. Vincent de Paul stepped in, like they always do, to lend a hand.
“I think it’s going to be better. Today is a better day to have a barbeque and just live life”, said Baton Rouge resident Floyd Norman.
With a lot of our states elderly and most vulnerable already vaccinated, and with COVID-19 restrictions recently easing up a bit, this Easter was different for many people.
“It’s a great time where we get to make a difference in the lives of people who are truly in need and we’ve already served over 250 meals on our way to 300 meals”, said event coordinator Michael Acaldo.
Those in need were given a hot meal to eat, and an Easter basket for every child to take home with them.
Now we all love the candy and Easter egg hunts and all those fun activities but perhaps the most important thing that people were looking forward to this Easter Sunday was to finally be able to spend time with some of our older relatives that we haven’t been able to see in the last year.
“Last year it was just me and my wife I could even see my own children who were not living at home, so I think for me this is going to be a great occasion”, said Acaldo.
The folks over at St. Vincent de Paul and everyone are hopeful that as our state continues to make progress in the fight against the coronavirus, we can only hope the next holiday that comes around, will look even better.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.