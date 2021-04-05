Air travel soars as vaccinations increase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible continues as concern grows over the potential for a new surge of Coronavirus infections.
Health experts warn of rising cases as air travel numbers soar.
TSA says there was an 800 percent increase of travel this weekend compared to the same time last year.
Last year, air travel was strongly discouraged.
Louisiana’s covid cases and hospitalizations have been steadily declining over the past two months.
More than 17 percent of adults are fully vaccinated in the state.
But there are mounting concerns the country could face a fourth surge.
According to the CDC, cases in the U.S were decreasing over the past 10 weeks; however, signs over the past 12 days point to the threat of a fourth COVID surge.
The average number of new cases is up over 8 percent from last week; that’s nearly 65,000 new cases a day.
Health experts say data shows all three vaccines offered right now in the United States are highly effective against the more transmissiable UK variant.
