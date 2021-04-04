34-year-old man killed in shooting near Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
According to BRPD, Rayfel Matta Jr., 34, was found near the front entrance of a convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Matta later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of McClelland Drive near Hollywood Street on Saturday, April 3 around 6 p.m.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
