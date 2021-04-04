Southern extends winning streak over JSU to eight games with 34-14 win

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars improved their winning streak over Jackson State to eight games as they dominated the Tigers 34-14.
The Jags (4-1, 4-1 SWAC) ground game led the way for Southern as they had 294 yards rushing and 474 total yards of offense.
John Lampley led Southern with 116 yards passing and one touchdown and Ladarius Skelton led the rushing attack from the quarterback position with 77 yards rushing and one score. Jerrod Sims had 79 yards on the ground from the running back position and Devon Benn also had 53 yards rushing and two scores.
Southern struck first on a 11-play 70 yard drive in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run by Benn to give the Jags a 7-0 lead. The Jags dominated the first quarter time of possession holding it for more than 12 minutes.
The Jags added three more on a Cesar Barajas 30-yard field foal to make it 10-0 in the second quarter. In the second quarter Southern looking to add more to their lead and deep in Jackson State territory Skelton would be intercepted by Khalil Arrington.
The Tigers would capitalize on the next drive as Jalon Jones would connect with Daylen Baldwin on a 75-yard strike to cut the lead to 10-7.
A turning point in the second quarter as Deion Sanders and Jackson State elected to go for it on 4th and 14, but the Jags would come with a huge sack as Jordan Lewis would make the stop setting up Southern at mid-field.
The Jags would capitalize on the good field position as Corey Williams would haul in a 20-yard touchdown catch from Lampley to make it 17-7 late in the first half.
In the third quarter the Jags would add there more on a 49-yard Barajas field goal, a career long to make it 20-7. Benn would extend Southern’s lead to 27-7 on a 20-yard touchdown run, his second of the game.
The Tigers would answer in the fourth quarter as Jones connected with Corey Reed from 18-yards out on third down to cut the lead to 27-14.
Jackson State trying to build on their momentum and cut into the Southern lead, but Travien Benjamin would come up with a huge sack forcing a Tigers punt.
However, Kordell Caldwell would come up with a huge special teams play as he would block the Tigers punt setting up the Jags with good field position. Skelton would punch it in from one-yard out to extend the Jags lead to 34-14.
