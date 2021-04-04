Southeastern rolls past Lamar, 42-12, in home finale

Alexis Ramos, Herman Christophe and Jack Henderson each recorded 11 tackles apiece to lead the Lions. Henderson and Donniel Ward-Magee each recorded interceptions, while Christophe and Justin Douglas forced fumbles. Christophe led SLU with three tackles for loss, as he, Garrett Crawford and Dominic Lamm each were credited with sacks. SLU racked up 464 total yards of offense.