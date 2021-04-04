Southeastern rolls past Lamar, 42-12, in home finale

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 22/25 Southeastern Louisiana scored the game’s final 28 points on the way to a 42-12 victory over Lamar in Southland Conference football action Saturday night at Strawberry Stadium.
The Lions (3-2, 3-2 Southland) completed a perfect season at home with the convincing victory. Lamar finishes the 2020-21 season with a 2-4 record. Southeastern allowed its lowest point total of the season in Saturday’s victory.
Alexis Ramos, Herman Christophe and Jack Henderson each recorded 11 tackles apiece to lead the Lions. Henderson and Donniel Ward-Magee each recorded interceptions, while Christophe and Justin Douglas forced fumbles. Christophe led SLU with three tackles for loss, as he, Garrett Crawford and Dominic Lamm each were credited with sacks. SLU racked up 464 total yards of offense.
Cole Kelley posted his fifth 300-plus passing performance in as many games this spring. Kelley threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns on 23-for-31 passing, while also rushing for two scores. Kelley connected with nine different receivers.
Tim Wilson, Jr. caught two touchdown passes, while Marcus Cooper also hauled in a score. Javon Conner (four catches, 70 yards) and Austin Mitchell (4-60) led SLU in receptions.
Cephus Johnson III also threw his first touchdown pass as a Lion, connecting with Anthony Spurlock for the game’s final score.
Up Next: Southeastern will close out the regular season on Saturday with a 3 p.m. Southland contest at No. 11/13 Nicholls.
