No. 1 LSU track & field win 20 titles at Battle on the Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The top ranked LSU men’s and women’s track and field team combined to win 20 titles at the Battle on the Bayou, an event that they hosted on Saturday, April 4 at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
In the 200 meters, Favour Ofili won the even when she ran the fastest 200 meter time of her career with a 22.69 that currently leads the NCAA. She became the seventh fastest Nigerian in history over the distance of 200 meters, and was a Battle on the Bayou meet record.
Jake Norris in the hammer throw, Norris set a season best with a hammer throw of 237′ 3″ (72.31 meters) on his second attempt of the day to move into the NCAA lead. Giving him the title.
The Tigers weren’t done yet in throwing events as LSU dominated with four event titles and placed four top 10 NCAA marks.
In the women’s hammer throw, Emma Robbins tossed a personal best heave of 216′ 6″ (66.00 meters) for gold and was good enough for No. 7 in the NCAA and teammate Monique Hardy, who finished second with a throw of 214′ (65.24 meters) placing her No. 8 in the NCAA.
For the men, Jon Nerdal set a personal best mark with a throw of 232′ 8″ (70.92 meters) to garner silver and move him up to No. 3 in the NCAA and No. 4 on the LSU all-time list.
Amber Hart won two titles in the shot put and discus, she threw a 55′/16.76 meters in the shot put and in the discus throw a 172′ 8″/52.62 meters. Both throws were career bests and moved her to No. 2 on the LSU all-time list in the shot put and No. 7 in the discus on the LSU list.
In other events LSU had three other athletes collect NCAA top 10 marks for the day. In the 200 meters Noah Williams, a member of The Bowerman Watch List, ran a windy 20.28 with a helping of 3.8 m/s to win the event and rank with No. 3 nationally.
The 2019 NCAA Indoor Champion in the long Jump Rayvon Grey won his first event title of the season with an outdoor personal best of 25′11″ (7.90 meters) ranking him No. 5 in the nation.
Sean Burrell in the 400 meter hurdles made his debut with a time of 50.83 to win the event and place him No. 8 in the NCAA.
Freshman Shelby Spoor ran her first track race of her LSU career and clocked the sixth fastest time ever by an LSU runner in the 3,000 meters. Spooner ran on the track for a time of 9:47.53 to win the event.
In the women’s 1,500 meters, the trio of Sara Funderburk (4:28.74), Shanya Luna (4:32.30), and Adele Broussard (4:34.93) all clocked personal bests en route to a 1-2-3 sweep in the event.
Domination continued to be the theme for LSU has they continued with an impressive performance in the hurdles as they swept all four event titles. Freshman Leah Phillips got things started winning the first collegiate race of her career with a time of 13.54 on the women’s side.
Arthur Price III won the men’s 110 meter hurdles with a season best of 14.10, and then Brittley Humphrey time of 57.63 won the women’s 400 meter hurdles. Burrell 400 meter hurdle win was the Tigers fourth title of the event.
The Tigers had three other athletes win field events, Kyndal McKnight won the women’s triple jump with a personal best of 42′ 5.50″ (12.94 meters) and freshman Mahalia Mitchell finished in second with a mark of 40′ 3.50″ (12.28 meters).
Christian Miller won the men’s triple jump with a mark of 50′ 0.50″ (15.25 meters), and high jumper Abigail O’Donoghue cleared a height of 5′ 11.50″ (1.82 meters) to win her first event title this outdoor season.
In the 400 meter dash, Tyler Terry made his season opener debut and cruised to gold with a time of 46.87.
LSU won three relay titles on the day. In the women’s 4x100 meter relay, Tonea Marshall, Ofili, Symone Mason, and Thelma Davies won with a time of 43.37. For the men in the 4x100 meter relay, Dylan Peebles, Dorian Camel, Noah Williams, Terrance Laird won a title of their own in a time of 38.97 which set the meet record.
The women’s 4x400 meter relay closed out the day with a win in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:45.84; that group was made up of Leah Phillips, Brittley Humphrey, Jurnee Woodward, and Lorena Rangel.
LSU will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Crimson Tide Invitational April 9-10.
