Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church celebrates Easter under the oak trees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church celebrated Easter under the oak trees. This is the first time the church has held an in-person service since August of 2020.
Jonathan Coats, Music Ministry Leader at Magnolia, is thrilled to see faces instead of a screen.
“Even though we have been doing virtual services online since the pandemic started, there is nothing like coming together and worshiping God in spirit and in truth,” Coats said.
Coats led the church and music ministry in songs and worship before the service started. Church members danced to a mix of upbeat and claiming songs.
The Magnolia congregation sat in lawn chairs, spaced out in the parking lot. People also drove up to the service to hear the Easter message.
Even though the churches are allowed to go back to full capacity indoors, Milton Coats, the pastor of Magnolia, is happy with worship service outside. He feels it is way better than Easter service last year.
“My mind goes back to last year this time, how I stood in the pool pit, and it’s just the three of us that were able to assemble. But to be able to get together somewhat this morning on this beautiful day with the church family. That is so refreshing.”
Coats did not say when the church will move service back indoors. However, he says he is glad the congregation come together again.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.