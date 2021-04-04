FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A partly cloudy start, then onto sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday started cold in the upper 30s, and it was kind of dreary with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.
Easter Sunday is looking like a nicer day, that will start partly cloudy and finish mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
There are a few new small rain chances in the ten day, nothing earth shattering, but now we have a 20% chance of isolated showers each day, Tuesday through Friday.
Highs will be spring-like, in the low 80s most of the ten day forecast.
Have a happy, healthy, and safe Easter!
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.