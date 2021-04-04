BRFD investigating an arson on N. 17th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire department (BRFD) is investigating a case of arson.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire in the front room of the house.
According to fire officials, firefighters made entry through the front door and were able to contain the fire to that area.
The house had no utilities and was being remodeled. The fire was started outside the home.
Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419
