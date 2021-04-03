Volunteers gather to help man who lost his wife in EF-2 tornado

DEADWOOD, Texas (KSLA) - For four days, volunteers with the Shreveport Volunteer Network have packed their cars and crossed state lines to help a Panola County man.
Edward Laird lost his wife Cynthia when a tree crashed into their trailer last Saturday, as an EF-2 tornado tore through his Deadwood property. Now, the community is coming together in the form of a fundraiser to help him pick up the pieces.
“We’ve cleaned up his entire property, we’ve picked up every piece of debris, and we’re making this piece of property look like the tornado never hit it,” said Keith Bryant, Shreveport Volunteer Network’s director of field operations.
Laird said the community was immediately ready to help after the storm passed.
“There were so many people in my yard Saturday night, lined up down the road. I couldn’t even get in my yard, because that’s how many people came to help,” said Laird.
Kim Roulias donated $5,000 to the fundraiser on Saturday. All of the proceeds will go to helping Laird get a new home and rebuild his life.
