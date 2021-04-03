No. 15 Tigers fall to Ole Miss in extra innings 9-4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ole Miss avoids being swept by number No. 15 LSU in extra innings by scoring five runs in the top of the eighth inning and taking game three 9-4.
The Tigers (21-12, 6-6 SEC) entered the top of the eighth inning with the game tied at 4-4, but then things fell apart for LSU as they gave up five runs including two home runs.
Sydney Gutierrez got things started for Ole Miss (22-14, 6-6 SEC) in the eighth inning by launching a solo home run to right center to make it 5-4. Tate Whitley RBI single would make it 6-4 and then a three-run home run from Paige Smith would make it 9-4.
LSU missed an opportunity in the bottom of the seventh inning to end the game with the bases loaded and two outs, Cait Calland would pop-out to second to end the inning.
The Tigers trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, but finally got on the board as Raeleen Gutierrez two-run double to centerfield would tie the game at 2-2.
Ole Miss would answer in the top of the fifth inning to retake a two-run lead. Jessica Puk RBI double would make it 3-2 and then Gutierrez RBI single would make it 4-2.
LSU would get back a run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Aliyah Andrews RBI single would score Ciara Briggs to make it 4-3 who reached third on a dropped fly ball.
In the bottom of the sixth inning Raeleen Gutierrez would lead things off with a double her second of the game, she would finish the game with three doubles, Briggs RBI single would tie things up at 4-4.
LSU will be back at home against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, April 6 with first pitch at 5 p.m.
