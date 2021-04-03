BRFD rule arson as cause of early morning house fire on S. Howell Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire department (BRFD) is investigating a case of arson in connection to an early morning house fire on April 3.
According to officials, the fire happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of S. Howell Dr.
Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find flames showing through the roof of the home.
Two children were inside of the home at the time and were able to make it out unharmed.
An object was thrown through the window and the occupants then noticed a large fire in the house, fire crews say.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring homes.
The Red Cross was dispatched to assist the displaced occupants.
Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419
