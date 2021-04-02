REPORT: Pels expected to sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Point guard Isaiah Thomas is expected to sign a 10-day contract with New Orleans Pelicans according to ESPN NBA reporters Andrew Lopez and Brian Windhorst.
Thomas last played in the NBA in February 2020, when he was with the Washington Wizards, he did play in two games with Team USA in February 2021 leading the team in scoring in FIBA qualifying wins over Bahamas and Mexico.
During the 2019-2020 season Thomas averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assist per game with the Wizards. Thomas played in 40 games with Washington and shot 40% from the field.
New Orleans has been hit hard with injuries and will be without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart who will all miss Friday nights game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pelicans need to sign a player to reach the NBA’s 14-man roster requirement.
