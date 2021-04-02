No. 15 LSU wins on walk-off single in extra innings against Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Georgia Clark’s single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted No. 15 LSU over Ole Miss to take game one of the series.
The Tigers (20-11, 5-5 SEC) got a strong outing in the circle from Shelbi Sunseri (6-3). She threw eight innings, allowing four hits and striking out four batters despite walking four others.
In the top of the sixth inning, Ole Miss (21-12, 5-5 SEC) threatened with two runners on but the Tigers came up huge defensively to throw out a runner at home to keep the game scoreless.
LSU’s defense came up with another big stop in the top of the seventh inning on a double play started by Sunseri.
Sunseri earned the win in the circle for the Tigers and moved to 6-3 on the season. The Tigers will look to take the series on Friday, April 2, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.