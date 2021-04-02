Lindblad tied for first after Round 2 of Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (LSU) - LSU women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad is tied for first place after round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, shooting a 2-under 70 Thursday at The Champions Retreat Golf Club.
Lindblad posted rounds of 73-70 to finish 36 holes at 1-under 143 and she will be one of 30 golfers to advance to the final round on Saturday at the famed Augusta National Golf Club.
Lindblad is tied at 1-under with Californian Rose Zhang. The pair are the only two to post 36-hole totals under par in the 82-player field.
