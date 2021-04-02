FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start; sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s by this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ve briefly switched back into winter, with areas of frost this morning and temps starting out in the 30s.
Most, if not all of us are above freezing, but remember, you can still have frost on surfaces with air temperature above 32. So you may need to scrape the windshields this morning, but that should be about it.
We will rebound to the mid 60s this afternoon under sunny skies and the continuation of a ridge of high pressure.
There are no rain chances over the next few days, in fact, the next chance may not be until Wednesday of next week, so plenty of chances to wash the car.
As for the ten day forecast, we’ll have a warming trend starting Easter Sunday with highs back in the low to mid 70s.
We’ll be back in the 80s by Tuesday in advance of our next system, which appears weak at this time.
More good news, we don’t have any severe weather threat in the foreseeable future.
