Coast Guard rescues man stranded on boat in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard med-evaced two mariners Thursday from a vessel taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from a good samaritan at 11:47 a.m., reporting a half-submerged 20-foot recreational vessel taking on water with two mariners aboard waving their arms.
The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the area.
The helicopter crew arrived on the scene, hoisted one mariner suffering from hypothermia, and transported them to University Medical Center New Orleans LCMC Health in reportedly stable condition. The boat crew transported the other mariner to Station New Orleans where emergency medical services took them for further medical care.
