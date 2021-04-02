Albany High baseball field to be re-named in honor of fallen state trooper

ALBANY (WVUE) - The baseball field at Albany High School will be re-named on Saturday in memory of a fallen Louisiana State Trooper.
The field will be dedicated to Trooper George Baker in a 9:45 a.m. ceremony before a scheduled 10 a.m. game between the Hornets and the Kentwood Kangaroos, said his wife Heather Baker.
Trooper Baker died in the line of duty on May 20, 2020, when he was struck by a Hammond patrol car while removing stop sticks from the roadway during a vehicle pursuit.
On that day, Trooper Baker and a partner were assisting Hammond Police in the pursuit of a fleeing vehicle heading down Wardline Road and was struck near the intersection with Kate Street.
Now, the Albany community is celebrating the life and honoring the service of their native son as Baker was a graduate of the school’s class of 2005. While attending, Baker was a standout athlete in baseball and football.
Trooper Baker was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and had served with the Louisiana State Police for three years. He had previously served with the Greensburg Police Department for four years and the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for three years. He is survived by his wife, daughter, parents, and sisters.
