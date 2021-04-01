Two Tangipahoa Parish corrections officers arrested after use of excessive force

AMITE (WVUE) - Two corrections officers with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office have been arrested for the use of excessive force after investigations into two separate incidents, according to Chief Jimmy Travis.
Both of the employees have been terminated after investigations into allegations of misconduct.
Jared Rebuldo, 34, of Luling, was arrested on March 22 on charges of simple battery and second-degree battery.
Vera Chester, 50, of Hammond, was arrested and charged with simple battery, aggravated battery, and injuring public records. She is also accused of giving false statements.
