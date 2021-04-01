TPSO: Hammond teacher, asst. basketball coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to students on social media

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a Hammond High Magnet teacher is accused of inappropriate and criminal conduct toward students through social media.
Deputies said Jonathan Hill, 27, who is also an assistant basketball coach, is charged with two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile, and three counts of prohibited conduct between educator and student.
According to investigators, the school started looking into allegations of Hill making contact with a student on social media, which is against school policy, when the accusations surfaced. An exact date when the claims were made was not provided.
TPSO said administrators contacted Hill on March 22 to let him know he was being placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Authorities said additional allegations came to light during the investigation and the school notified the sheriff’s office on March 25.
Chief Jimmy Travis with TPSO said the investigation by the sheriff’s office discovered Hill sent inappropriate and sexually explicit messages to several minors through social media.
Hill turned himself in to TPSO deputies on the evening of Thursday, April 1. Authorities say he will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
Investigators added anyone with information on this case should contact TPSO at 985-345-6150.
