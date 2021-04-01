Southern University Law Center to host first-of-its-kind ESports Summit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The world of esports has quickly become a multi-million dollar industry and now, the Southern University Law Center (SULC) is deepening its ties in the competitive gaming world.
For the first time ever, SULC will host a virtual ESports Summit on Saturday, April 10, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“Southern University Law Center has a great vision to focus on epports and esports Law,” said Chris Turner, General Manager and Head Coach of the Southern University Baton Rouge and Laboratory School ESports teams.
“This summit will spark a conversation around the importance of esports law and the benefits of HBCU’s getting involved in the esports industry,” Turner went on to say.
Summit participants can expect to hear from industry leaders on the importance of esports within the education and legal realm, career possibilities, and the rise of the trade’s gaming trailblazers.
Panelists will include Hip Hop Gamer, gaming media personality and host; Ben Baxter, assistant commissioner for strategic communications at the CIAA; BerNadette Lawson-Williams, professor and Esports & Gaming Trifecta Founder at Johnson C. Smith University; Graham Borden, associate manager of NBA2K League Global Community Ambassador at the National Basketball Association (NBA), and more.
Gamers can also prepare for a Madden 21 three versus three tournament. The game will be played on the Miami Port and can only be accessed on the PlayStation.
The summit is free and open to the public.
Sessions will be streamed via Zoom.
This event also serves as the launch of the gaming and esports extension of the Law Center’s Mixed Reality Virtual Gaming and Esports Institute.
