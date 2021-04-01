Southern University Law Center to hold in-person graduation May 14

The Southern University Law Center (Source: SULC)
By Bria Gremillion | April 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 9:40 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Class of 2021 will get the chance to walk across the stage during an in-person graduation ceremony this spring, according to the Southern University Law Center (SULC).

After postponing its spring 2020 graduation due to COVID-19, SULC has officially announced that the campus will host a commencement ceremony on Friday, May 14 at A.W. Mumford Stadium, beginning at 5 p.m.

The Law Center says it will continue to monitor state based coronavirus guidelines, once the date gets closer in order to provide further details about the ceremony.

