Southern University Law Center to hold in-person graduation May 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Class of 2021 will get the chance to walk across the stage during an in-person graduation ceremony this spring, according to the Southern University Law Center (SULC).
After postponing its spring 2020 graduation due to COVID-19, SULC has officially announced that the campus will host a commencement ceremony on Friday, May 14 at A.W. Mumford Stadium, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Law Center says it will continue to monitor state based coronavirus guidelines, once the date gets closer in order to provide further details about the ceremony.
