Reported sexual assault on LSU campus allegedly involving student-athlete under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is investigating an alleged sex crime from early February that reportedly involved a student-athlete.
The initial report filed by the LSU Police Department stated a misdemeanor sexual battery happened around the week of February 8 at the Gym Armory building on campus. The victim identified the suspect as an LSU student-athlete. The names were redacted from the report.
The report added the incident was first reported to university officials on Thursday, March 25.
No other details are available but the case is under further investigation.
The allegations come less than a month after the release of a report on the university’s handling of sexual assault and violence cases. Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired by LSU to review how it has handled cases involving sexual misconduct in recent years, presented its findings as well as analysis of the university’s Title IX policies and procedures to the LSU Board Of Supervisors on Friday, March 5.
